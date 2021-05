Also available on the nbc app

Several new Miss Universe contestants (Kerry Washington, Vanessa Bayer, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant) act so completely out of control that the show hosts (Taran Killam, Nasim Pedrad) can't maintain order. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Aidy Bryant Cecily Strong Kate McKinnon Nasim Pedrad Noël Wells Taran Killam Vanessa Bayer

