Message from the DNC

Nancy Pelosi (Kate McKinnon), Dianne Feinstein (Cecily Strong), Chuck Schumer (Alex Moffat), Bernie Sanders (Larry David) and more revel in the Democrats' victories.
Appearing:Bobby MoynihanVanessa Bayer
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, SNL Season 43, Episode 1730, Tiffany Haddish, Nancy Pelosi, Kate McKinnon, Dianne Feinstein, Cecily Strong, Chuck Schumer, Alex Moffat, Bernie Sanders, Larry David, Donna Brazile, Leslie Jones, Joe Biden, Jason Sudeikis, Tim Kaine, Mikey Day, Hillary Clinton
