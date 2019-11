Also available on the NBC app

In this The Little Mermaid spoof, Princess (Tina Fey) and Crabby (Kenan Thompson) sing "Below the Waves" until Osama bin Laden's corpse drifts in and sparks a discussion on terrorism, burials, and conspiracy theories. [Season 36, 2011]

Appearing: Abby Elliott Fred Armisen Kenan Thompson Paul Brittain Tina Fey Vanessa Bayer