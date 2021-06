Also available on the nbc app

On a lonely night, a woman waxes nostalgic about past lovers and is reminded of a forgotten hookup with an airport Sbarro employee.

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Brooks Wheelan Cecily Strong Jay Pharoah Mike O'Brien Nasim Pedrad Taran Killam

S39 E8 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

