Megan Mullally takes the stage to show the audience that there is more to her than being Karen on Will & Grace by singing and dancing with a gay men's chorus. Even musical guest Clay Aiken gets in on the act. [Season 29, 2004]

Appearing: Chris Parnell Kenan Thompson Horatio Sanz Jimmy Fallon Seth Meyers Clay Aiken Darrell Hammond Finesse Mitchell Fred Armisen Megan Mullally Will Forte

S29 E11 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

