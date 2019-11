Also available on the NBC app

Gap employees Lucy (Adam Sandler) and Christy (David Spade) convince customers to buy clothes that don't fit and deal with an upset customer (Melanie Hutsell) who complains to their manager (Danny Devito) that her new pants ruined her date.[Season 18, 1993]

