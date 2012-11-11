Also available on the nbc app

Two McDonald's employees jump the gun when a firing is announced at a staff meeting.

Appearing: Bobby Moynihan Cecily Strong Tim Robinson Aidy Bryant Fred Armisen Jay Pharoah Kate McKinnon Kenan Thompson Nasim Pedrad Taran Killam Vanessa Bayer

