After his kids (Christian Slater, David Spade, Melanie Hutsell) get caught egging houses on Halloween, a father (Phil Hartman) hires Matt Foley (Chris Farley) to tell them the scary story of how he ended up living in a van down by the river. [Season 19, 1993]

Appearing: Chris Farley

S19 E5 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

