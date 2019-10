Also available on the NBC app

In this online dating commercial parody, women (Vanessa Bayer, Cecily Strong, Nasim Pedrad, Aidy Bryant) talk about the guys they hope to find through Match.com, but Martha Stewart (Kate McKinnon) is just looking for casual sex. [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Nasim Pedrad Vanessa Bayer Aidy Bryant Cecily Strong Kate McKinnon Taran Killam

S38 E19 1 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

