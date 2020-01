Also available on the NBC app

CBS Sports covers the Masters golf tournament with commentary by Jim Nantz (Jason Sudeikis), Nick Faldo (Bill Hader), and Tiger Woods expert Ashlyn St. Cloud (Tina Fey). [Season 35, 2010]

Appearing: Kenan Thompson Bill Hader Jason Sudeikis Tina Fey

S35 E18 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-