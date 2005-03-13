Main Content

Saturday Night Live
Martha Stewart Cold Opening

CLIP03/12/05
After her release from prison, a changed Martha Stewart tells her omnimedia staff that she is going to cut down on the homemaking.

Appearing:Amy PoehlerMaya Rudolph
S30 E144 minHighlightComedyLate Night
