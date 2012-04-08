Main Content

Saturday Night Live
SATURDAYS | 11:30ET 10:30CT 9:30MT 8:30PT

Manuel Ortiz

CLIP04/07/12
Manuel connects a woman abandoned at birth with her mother and has other very personal surprises for her.

Appearing:Fred ArmisenKenan ThompsonSofia VergaraTaran Killam
Tags: Saturday Night Live, comedy, sketch, manuel ortiz, fred armisen, Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig, sofia vergara, one direction, manuel ortiz show, one direction snl, one direction dancing, jason sudeikis, kenan thompson
S37 E184 minHighlightComedyLate Night
