The man in the street, Father Guido Sarducci (Don Novello), stops cars in traffic to ask drivers a series of ridiculous questions. [Season 9, 1984]
Appearing:
Tags: Man in the Street, Father Guido Sarducci questions drivers., Father Guido Sarducci drivers, Guido Sarducci interviews New Yorkers, Guido Sarducci driver film, SNL, Saturday Night Live, Don Novello, Father Guido Sarducci
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.