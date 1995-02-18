Deion Sanders urges other baseball players not to give up... while he is continually interrupted by phone calls from football teams and endorsement deals.
Appearing:Chris FarleyDeion SandersMichael McKean
Tags: Major League Players Assn., Deion Sanders urges other baseball players not to give up... while he is continually interrupted by phone calls from football teams and endorsement deals., Deion Sanders baseball, Baseball strike, Deion Sanders MLB, MLB pep talk, Dei
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.