Thirty-five year-old Craig Talbert explains that single women in their 30's should lower their standards and date him, because hell be fertile much longer than they will.
Appearing:Phil HartmanJon Lovitz
Tags: Lower Your Standards, Thirty-five year-old Craig Talbert explains that single women in their 30's should lower their standards and date him, because hell be fertile much longer than they will., Craig Talbert Jon Lovitz, Single women in their 30s, Thirtysomethin
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.