Also available on the NBC app

Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo (Kate McKinnon) communicates with dead as she goes about her days on Long Island. People are brought to tears when she inexplicably explains how their loved ones died. [Season 38, 2012]

Appearing: Bill Hader Taran Killam Aidy Bryant Cecily Strong Nasim Pedrad Tim Robinson Bobby Moynihan Daniel Craig Fred Armisen Kate McKinnon Vanessa Bayer

S38 E3 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

2012 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved