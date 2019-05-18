A little leaguer's father is disappointed with his performance. Therefore, he is optioning him to another family.
Appearing:Billy CrystalBob UeckerGary Kroeger
Tags: Little League Trade, A little leaguer's father is disappointed with his performance. Therefore, he is optioning him to another family., Bob Uecker Little League, Son optioning, Little League error, Bob Uecker son talk, Bob Uecker releases son
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.