Young Keith (Bobby Moynihan) is amazed by everything he sees on the set of Little Fockers: craft services, the production schedule, and Ben Stiller - but Robert De Niro, not so much. [Season 36, 2010]

Appearing: Ben Stiller Kenan Thompson Bobby Moynihan Nasim Pedrad

S36 E8 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

