In his opening monologue, Liam Neeson talks about wanting to avoid Irish stereotypes, and then the cast (Finesse Michell, Horatio Sanz, Maya Rudolph, Will Forte) joins him in wanting to bust stereotypes that they've experienced. [Season 30, 2004]

Appearing: Maya Rudolph Horatio Sanz Finesse Mitchell Fred Armisen Liam Neeson Jason Sudeikis John Lutz Will Forte

S30 E5 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

