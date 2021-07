Also available on the nbc app

CVS advertises their Valentine's Day gifts for guys who forgot to get their girlfriend something, with dumb, little last-minute gifts like a bear dressed like a bee, some G-rated sex dice and more. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Vanessa Bayer Aidy Bryant Beck Bennett Bobby Moynihan Kyle Mooney Sasheer Zamata

S39 E14 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved