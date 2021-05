Also available on the nbc app

A bartender (Kenan Thompson) must endure the romance developing between the last two people in a bar, Sheila Sovage (Kate McKinnon) and Vernon Crotcher (John Goodman). Sheila ends up eating whip cream off of Vernon's beard. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Kenan Thompson Kate McKinnon

S39 E9

