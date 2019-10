Also available on the NBC app

A bartender (Kenan Thompson) watches in horror as Sheila Sovage (Kate McKinnon) flirts with Austin Pude (Vince Vaughn). Sovage spits alcohol from her mouth, across the bar and into Austin's mouth. [Season 38, 2013]

