Burt Reynolds and Loni Anderson get down-and-dirty with their secrets after taking truth serum.
Appearing:
Tags: 1990, Larry King Live, Burt Reynolds and Loni Anderson get down-and-dirty with their secrets after taking truth serum., Burt Reynolds Larry King, Burt Reynolds divorce, Larry King truth serum, Burt Reynolds truth serum, Burt Reynolds Loni Anderson
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.