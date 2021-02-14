In this Cut for Time sketch, Kyle Mooney reevaluates how he fits in at the world of SNL by putting himself out there.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, snl host, regina king, regina king snl, Kyle, kyle snl, kyle saturday night live, Lorne Michaels, aidy bryant, Michael Che, Mikey Day, kyle mooney, ego nwodim, chloe fineman, bowen yang, talking head, Weekend Update, Colin Jost, friends, work friends, snl baby rattle, daniel craig, lil wayne rum, Valentines Day, crowbar, SNL Backstage, merch, valentine’s day
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.