Kristen Wiig's Thanksgiving Monologue

Host Kristen Wiig shares the history of Thanksgiving through song, with a little help from Steve Martin and Will Forte. [Season 42, 2016]
Appearing:Bobby MoynihanVanessa Bayer
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, Season 42, Episode 1711, Kristen Wiig, Monologue, Thanksgiving, Steve Martin, Will Forte, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Leslie Jones, Sasheer Zamata, Pete Davidson, Bobby Moynihan, Mikey Day, Vanessa Bayer, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villasenor, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett, Kenan Thompson
