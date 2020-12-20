Kristen Wiig bids farewell to the year 2020 by listing her favorite things with some help from Maya Rudolph and Kate McKinnon.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, snl host, Kristen Wiig, kristen wiig snl, kristen wiig monologue, Kristen wiig snl monologue, Kristen wiig saturday night live monologue, kate mckinnon, maya rudolph, 2020, the Year 2020, Christmas monologue, Christmas
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.