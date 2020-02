Also available on the NBC app

Austin Vogelcheck (Paul Rudd) brings his roommate (Andy Samberg) home to meet to his very affectionate family (Fred Armisen, Kristen Wiig, Bill Hader) who shower each other in big, sloppy kisses. [Season 34, 2008]

Appearing: Bill Hader Fred Armisen Kristen Wiig Paul Rudd Andy Samberg

