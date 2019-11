Also available on the NBC app

Ahead of their Memorial Day weekend wedding, Kim Kardashian (Nasim Pedrad), Kanye West (Jay Pharoah) and their wedding planner (Andy Samberg) reveal details ranging from Kim's gown to the guest list.

Appearing: Jay Pharoah Nasim Pedrad Taran Killam Andy Samberg

S39 E21 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved