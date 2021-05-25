Three die-hard Kentucky Fried Chicken fans can't stop eating it, even as they stuff their faces in the mall while mourning the death of Colonel Sanders. [Season 6, 1980]
Tags: KFC Lovers, Colonel Sanders death, David Carradine KFC
