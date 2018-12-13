Matt Damon hosts Saturday Night Live on December 15, 2018, with musical guests Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson.
Appearing:Kate McKinnonMiley Cyrus
Tags: SNL, Matt Damon, matt damon snl host, snl 44, SNL, snl season 44, Saturday Night Live, Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus, cecily strong, Beck Bennett, Christmas, snl christmas episode, secret santa, matt damon secret santa, mark ronson and miley cyrus, kate mckinnon
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.