In this commercial, two straight men (Jason Sudeikis, Andy Samberg) are tired of being seen as a gay couple, so they throw on their Just Friends Booty Shorts to prove to the world they're totally straight. [Season 37, 2012]

Appearing: Andy Samberg Taran Killam Taran Killam Nasim Pedrad Vanessa Bayer