Kate McKinnon (dressed as Effie Trinket) interrupts Josh Hutcherson's monologue to draw names of SNL cast members for a Hunger Games-inspired battle to the death, and Josh is then carried offstage by Cecily Strong. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Cecily Strong Bobby Moynihan Kenan Thompson Jay Pharoah Josh Hutcherson Aidy Bryant Kyle Mooney Noel Wells Kate McKinnon Vanessa Bryant

S39 E7 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

