Also available on the NBC app

John Goodman discusses what a great year he has had, especially with the success of Roseanne. In fact, Roseanne Barr is backstage, being coddled by the cast and producers.

Appearing: Lorne Michaels Kevin Nealon John Goodman Phil Hartman Jon Lovitz Nora Dunn Jan Hooks Conan O'Brien Victoria Jackson

S15 E7 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-