Saturday Night Live
Jennifer Aniston Monologue

CLIP01/10/04
Jennifer Aniston shows an alternate ending of the final episode of "Friends", in which a dejected Joey takes his own life.

Appearing:Amy PoehlerHoratio SanzJimmy FallonMaya RudolphSeth Meyers
S29 E94 minHighlightComedyLate Night
