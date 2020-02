Also available on the NBC app

The clerks (Pierce Brosnan, Jimmy Fallon) at high-end clothing store Jeffrey's condescend to their customers (Chris Parnell, Chris Kattan, Horatio Sanz) with their biting remarks, until the supervisor (Will Ferrell) shows up. [Season 26, 2000]

Appearing: Chris Kattan Chris Parnell Horatio Sanz Jimmy Fallon Will Ferrell Pierce Brosnan

S26 E18 6 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

