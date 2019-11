Also available on the NBC app

Two elitist clerks (Sean Hayes, Jimmy Fallon) toss insults at customers (Chris Kattan, Molly Shannon, Horatio Sanz) at the trendy store Jeffrey’s. Their gadget-loving boss (Will Ferrell) says they’re going to a Milan fashion show.

S26 E12 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

