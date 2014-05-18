Jay-Z and Solange Message Cold Open

Also available on the NBC app

Jay-Z (Jay Pharoah), Beyoncé (Maya Rudolph) and Solange (Sasheer Zamata) address their fans directly about what really happened during that elevator fight, including revealing the footage's missing audio.

Appearing: Sasheer Zamata Jay Pharoah Kenan Thompson Bobby Moynihan Beck Bennett Noel Wells Maya Rudolph

S39 E21 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved