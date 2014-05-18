Jay-Z and Solange Message Cold Open

Jay-Z (Jay Pharoah), Beyoncé (Maya Rudolph) and Solange (Sasheer Zamata) address their fans directly about what really happened during that elevator fight, including revealing the footage's missing audio.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.