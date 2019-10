Also available on the NBC app

In this commercial parody, the Jamarcus Brothers (Kenan Thompson, Jay Pharoah) set the mood with their new CD collection that will hit the spot, until the third brother, Engelbert (Christoph Waltz), shows up and kills the vibes. [Season 38, 2013]

Appearing: Cecily Strong Christoph Waltz Jay Pharoah Kenan Thompson Taran Killam

S38 E14 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

