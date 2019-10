Also available on the NBC app

Irish bar owner Jack McManus (Chris Farley) proudly tells stories about standing up to Errol Flynn, Burt Lancaster, Nelson Rockefeller and Clark Gable, but the stories always end with Jack being a coward and getting humiliated. [Season 18, 1993]

Appearing: Andy Murphy Kevin Nealon Rob Schneider Chris Farley Miranda Richardson Robert Smigel Terry Turner

S18 E16 6 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

