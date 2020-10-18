First-time host Issa Rae discusses hosting SNL for “no reason” and her show Insecure premiering amidst the 2016 election.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, snl host, Issa Rae, issa rae snl, issa rae monologue, issa rae snl monologue, issa rae saturday night live monologue, Insecure, new York, New Yorker, Los Angeles, Bill Burr
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.