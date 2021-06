Also available on the nbc app

While filming a Gino's Pizza Rolls commercial, an actress (Fred Armisen) gets too into her part and takes offense at her fake son (Zac Efron) making a comment about her terrible cooking. [Season 34, 2009]

Appearing: Andy Samberg Bobby Moynihan Fred Armisen Zac Efron

S34 E20 5 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-