Beyoncé (Maya Rudolph) has a hard time being interviewed by Sean Evans (Mikey Day) after eating an extremely hot wing.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, snl host, maya rudolph, maya rudolph snl, Hot Ones, hot ones snl, hot ones saturday night live, Mikey Day, Alex Moffat, ego nwodim, kenan thompson, hot sauce, Sean Evans, Chicken Wings, Hot Wings, beyonce, beyonce knowles-carter, texas, MILK, destiny’s child, Agent, Blue Ivy, Solange
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.