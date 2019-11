Also available on the NBC app

Carrie Mathison (Anne Hathaway) becomes unhinged before going in to interrogate Abu Nazir's number two guy. With Saul Berenson (Bill Hader), David Estes (Kenan Thompson), Nicholas Brody (Taran Killam) and Dana Brody (Nasim Pedrad). [Season 38, 2012]

Appearing: Anne Hathaway Bill Hader Fred Armisen Kenan Thompson Nasim Pedrad Taran Killam

