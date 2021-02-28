In this Cut for Time sketch, a couple of interior designers (Nick Jonas, Heidi Gardner) renovate the home of two bachelors (Kyle Mooney, Mikey Day).
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, snl host, Nick Jonas, nick jonas snl, Home Makeover, home makeover snl, home makeover saturday night live, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, kyle mooney, bachelor, single guys, Gaming, leather couch, Scarface, rat pack, Dallas Cowboys, ninja air fryer, Jameson
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.