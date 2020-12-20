Sue (Kristen Wiig) can't contain her excitement when she learns Katie (Lauren Holt) will be making a surprise appearance for Christmas.
Appearing:
Tags: SNL, Saturday Night Live, season 46, SNL 46, snl home for christmas, Saturday night live home for christmas, Kristen Wiig, Beck Bennett, Chris Redd, punkie johnson, Christmas, snl christmas episode, Saturday night live Christmas episode, covid-19 vaccine, sue, Kristen wiig sue, Surprise Lady, snl sue, Saturday night live sue, eggnog, Pfizer
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.