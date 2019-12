Also available on the NBC app

On the celebrity news show "Hollywood Dish," Brady (Bill Hader) and Anastasia (Kristen Wiig) encourage Scarlett Johansson to talk about her Tony nomination, her husband's anatomy and to make funny voices in Japanese. [Season 36, 2010]

Appearing: Scarlett Johansson Bill Hader Kristen Wiig

