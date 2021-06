Also available on the nbc app

A man (John Goodman) has $60 to buy six shirts and four pairs of pants, so he goes to H&M and leaves looking like a member of One Direction, in this musical short featuring Jay Pharoah, Wale and Taran Killam. [Season 39, 2013]

Appearing: Kate McKinnon Nasim Pedrad Noël Wells Taran Killam John Milhiser Kyle Mooney Mike O'Brien

S39 E9 2 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

