Also available on the nbc app

The Hip Hop Kids (Abby Elliott, Andy Samberg, Jason Sudeikis, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe) get trapped in a bear cave, but say "it ain't no thing" to stay away from bears. [Season 25, 2010]

Appearing: Steve Higgins Abby Elliott Andy Samberg Kenan Thompson

S35 E19 4 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

-