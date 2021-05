Also available on the nbc app

On this show, you'll discover what TV roles today's hip hop stars had before they became famous musicians, such as Eminem (Taran Killam) on Felicity, Lil' Wayne (Drake) on Family Matters, and Rihanna (Sasheer Zamata) on Blossom. [Season 39, 2014]

Appearing: Brooks Wheelan Taran Killam Beck Bennett Jay Pharoah Kenan Thompson Kenan Thompson Kyle Mooney Sasheer Zamata Vanessa Bayer

S39 E11 6 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

Copyright 2013 NBC Studios LLC All Right Reserved