While Bob Newhart hosts SNL, Chris Elliott and Chris Farley play the "Hi Bob" drinking game backstage. They take shots whenever anyone says "Hi Bob" and are soon plastered. [Season 20, 1995]

Appearing: Tim Meadows Norm Macdonald Mark McKinney Laura Kightlinger

S20 E12 3 min Highlight Comedy Late Night

